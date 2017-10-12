Work on Lake Scranton Dam Keeps Part of Walking Trail Closed

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP — A project to improve the dam at Lake Scranton will keep part of the walking trail around the lake closed until next year.
Pennsylvania American Water crews are making upgrades to the dam and spillways at Lake Scranton to comply with state safety regulations.
Workers expect to finish the work by the end of 2018.
A portion of the 3.5-mile walking trail around Lake Scranton will remain closed during construction. The company closed the path in February for safety reasons due to damage caused by a tornado.
Walking trail users are reminded to avoid the closed portion of the trail from where the pathway meets the plant access road to the fishing pier.
41.388868 -75.628083