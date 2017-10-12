× Veteran Group to Sell Donated Home

STROUD TOWNSHIP — A home that sits on Escoll Drive in Stroud Township now belongs to this group of veterans.

The keys and deed were handed over to members of Vetstock at State Senator Mario Scavello’s office near Tannersville.

“It’s a gift that will go to, it will make a difference. It will definitely make a difference,” said Thomas Ryan, Vetstock.

The home was donated by David Wengerd from Classic Quality Homes.

Last year, Wengerd gave the non-profit organization $10,000. This year, he decided they deserved much more.

“It gives me a very good feeling. It’s what makes life enjoyable. It’s the only thing I enjoy anymore, helping people,” said Wengerd.

“To see a business do it, say it’s important, and I heard him say he wasn’t a veteran, but he wants to help the people that went out and put their lives on the line for us. It was nice to see it and hear it,” said Senator Mario Scavello, (R) Monroe County.

The plan is not to keep this house, directors say they are going to sell it and use the money from the sale to spread throughout the organization.

The home has lots of living room space, several bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a newly remodeled kitchen.

Members of Vetstock tell Newswatch 16, money from this sale will go a long way for the organization — a group of veterans helping veterans in many different ways.

“We had never received any kind of donation of that magnitude and just thinking what we can do and the good and the help we can do with that kind of financing, it’s just going to be amazing,” said Rich Diaz, Vetstock.

The home will be sold through Chant Realtors. The price has yet to be determined.

For more information on Vetstock, click here.