School Closings And Delays

Two Jailed for Alleged Baseball Bat Assault

Posted 12:07 pm, October 12, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE — Two people are locked up on assault charges after allegedly attacking a man with a baseball bat in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say the victim got into an argument with his neighbors, Crystal Yates, 33, and Russell Schake, 35, around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Carey Avenue.

Witnesses say the victim was walking away when the couple hit him in the head with a baseball bat and punched him.

The victim was taken to the hospital after the attack in Wilkes-Barre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments