Two Jailed for Alleged Baseball Bat Assault
WILKES-BARRE — Two people are locked up on assault charges after allegedly attacking a man with a baseball bat in Wilkes-Barre.
Police say the victim got into an argument with his neighbors, Crystal Yates, 33, and Russell Schake, 35, around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Carey Avenue.
Witnesses say the victim was walking away when the couple hit him in the head with a baseball bat and punched him.
The victim was taken to the hospital after the attack in Wilkes-Barre.
2 comments
magicmikexxsm
A conceal carry pistol would have settled this very fast, and the guy probably would not have been hit.
El Ma
Yep. That fits the demographic as far as age goes. It should be “aggravated assault with intent” as far as the charges go. Sheeeeeeeeeesh.