Two Jailed for Alleged Baseball Bat Assault

WILKES-BARRE — Two people are locked up on assault charges after allegedly attacking a man with a baseball bat in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say the victim got into an argument with his neighbors, Crystal Yates, 33, and Russell Schake, 35, around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Carey Avenue.

Witnesses say the victim was walking away when the couple hit him in the head with a baseball bat and punched him.

The victim was taken to the hospital after the attack in Wilkes-Barre.