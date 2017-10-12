This week debate raged on our Talkback lines over Columbus Day. Plus callers don't seem too pleased with our gold nice bell. What's next? Should we get rid of the trains? Get rid of the flags? Get rid of the birds and the pumpkins?
Talkback Feedback: Nice!
-
Talkback Feedback: No One Off Limits
-
Talkback Feedback: Vacation
-
Talkback Feedback: Goat Yoga
-
Talkback Feedback: Lookalikes
-
Talkback Feedback: The Famous Backyard Train
-
-
Talkback Feedback: Clay
-
Talkback Feedback: A Thing of the Past?
-
Talkback Feedback: All Aboard
-
Talkback Feedback: Conspiracies
-
Talkback 16: Planning for a Park in Downtown Scranton
-
-
Talkback 16: Trump, the Backyard, and More
-
Talkback Feedback: Back From Vacation
-
Talkback 16: Our Gold Nice Bell