Student Arrested for Blue Mountain Bomb Threat

Posted 3:23 pm, October 12, 2017, by

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP — A female student has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat at a school in Schuylkill County.

Police say on October 2, around 10:30 a.m., Ivy Heinly, 18, entered the girls bathroom at Blue Mountain High School on the first floor and left a note in a bathroom stall on a piece of toilet paper saying, “the school will be blown up on Oct, 2, 5th period.”

Students, teachers, and staff were evacuated from the building.

A check of the school revealed no bomb and students were permitted back into the building.

Heinly is locked up on charges of risking a catastrophe, terroristic threats, threat to use weapons of mass destruction, and related charges

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment