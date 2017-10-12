Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Stroudsburg football

Posted 10:49 pm, October 12, 2017, by

Stroudsburg was blown out in week one by Easton by a 31-0 score.  Since then the Mountaineers have a six game winning streak and are averaging 42 PPG heading into their game vs ACC.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s