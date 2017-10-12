× Section of Turnpike to Close Over the Weekend

CARBON COUNTY — Drivers looking to take the Pennsylvania Turnpike through Carbon and Lehigh Counties might want to adjust their travel plans.

From 9 p.m. on Friday until 4 a.m. on Monday, part of the road will be closed for a bridge construction project.

“We were a little bit concerned because we do go back and forth frequently,” George Broadhead of Souderton said.

The turnpike will be closed from the Lehigh Valley to Pocono Interchanges. However, southbound traffic will still be able to pass the Pocono exit and get off at either Route 903 E-ZPass-only exit or the Mahoning Valley interchange.

Newswatch 16 obtained time-lapse video that shows what the bridge will look like near the Lehigh Valley Interchange.

The current bridge is 131 feet long and 60 years old. Crews have already built a replacement bridge. This weekend, they will demolish the old one and move the new bridge into place.

Drivers we spoke with said the detour is worth it if it will make the roads safer.

“There is definitely work that needs to be done and if that`s the easiest way to get it done and get it done quickly, then I am okay with that,” Kieser said.

The turnpike commission recommends drivers use Routes 22 and 33 as well as Interstate 80 to get around the road closure.

