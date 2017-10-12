× Ready to Run Nepa: Event to Help Get More More Women into Politics

Wanted: more women in government. That’s the message going out this week as the University of Scranton gears up to host an event aimed at educating and encouraging more women to get into politics.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the program Thursday.

The event is affiliated with Ready to Run Northeast Pennsylvania.

Ready to Run provides tips on everything from presenting yourself as a credible/viable candidate to financing your campaign.

Organizers stress that Saturday’s event on October 14 is a nonpartisan workshop and not a rally for a specific candidate.

Pre-registration is preferred.

To sign up, learn more about the fees, and details on the event, click here!