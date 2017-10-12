× Rain Ruins PennDOT Paint Job, Vehicles Splattered

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A paint job went awry in Wyoming County as crews from PennDOT were painting yellow lines on a back road when it started raining.

Some cars in Washington Township got an unexpected minor paint job on Wednesday. Residents tell Newswatch 16 that crews from PennDOT could be seen painting lines on Washington Park Road near Tunkhannock.

That sounds like a normal, everyday routine except PennDOT got caught painting those lines during a rainstorm.

“Driving down the road, I see guys painting in the rain. I’m like, ‘why are they painting in the rain? It’s going to wash off.’ I made the left, next thing I know, it’s all paint. all over my car. I’m like ‘really? They don’t check the weather?'” said David Diaz.

PennDOT tells Newswatch 16 it checked the weather. The rainstorm that came through the area was unexpected and PennDOT simply got caught up in it. PennDOT also says that Washington Park Road is a township road, but it had an agreement in place to paint it.

“You could see them as they were coming off the street, back there. You could see the looks on their faces as they get out of their cars and see yellow paint all over it,” said Brandon Carter.

Some of the people who live in an apartment building there say that their parking lot, which runs downhill off the road, was also filled with puddles of paint.

“Paint everywhere,” Carter recalled. “This whole parking lot was filled with yellow paint, yellow paint running off the hill, cars turning yellow. It was comical.”

“PennDOT made a big mistake painting in the middle of a rainstorm,” said Kara Oslin. “They’ll have to come back and paint everything.”

PennDOT also tells us that if you still have paint on your car, you can contact them and file a claim to help get the paint removed.