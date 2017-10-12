× Rain Garden Coming to Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG — When Carol Gingrich looks out of the window of her business on North 6th Street in downtown Stroudsburg, all she sees is an empty lot.

But soon, a rain garden will be built there.

“It would actually be nice to have the park there. It will be clean and have trees, bushes and everything for the rest of the merchants that are here too,” said Carol Gingrich, Carol’s Scents and Soaps.

The project is a joint effort between Stroudsburg borough and the Monroe County commissioners.

The 30-by-30 foot green space will help clean and purify runoff water from streets and sidewalks before entering nearby Brodhead Creek and storm drains.

“The goal in years to come is to expand that park and then do parking with some meters and paver parking so that when it rains, the water goes down, back into the ground and it’s good for the environment,” said Stroudsburg Mayor Tarah Probst.

It’s going to cost about $13,000 to build the park. That money will come from grants and donations. Community members we spoke to hope that money comes in quickly so they can start work on this park.

The plan is to fill the space with flowers, plants, trees, and benches.

Residents say it will be good for the environment and also make this space look for appealing to people visiting downtown.

“I think it will be a good idea. We don’t really have stuff like that over here. It will be kind of cool to have a garden, people can plant stuff. It’s awesome,” said Zantaya Sealey, East Stroudsburg.

Strauser Nature’s Helpers will help with much of the landscaping.

The hope is to start work before winter begins.

If you would like to donate to this project, click here.