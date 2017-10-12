× Power To Save Special October, 2017

Power To Save Special

October 12, 2017

7:30pm – 8:00pm

WNEP-TV’s Don Jacobs and Jackie Lewandoski host this quarter’s Power To Save Special. You’ll actually SEE the dangers of live power lines, meet an area man who has committed his life to the environment, and take a shot at some clay for education!

PPL ELECTRIC LIVE LINE EXHIBIT MAKES A SHOCKING VISIT – Jackie Lewandoski

We’ll get a sample of some dangerous situations that could cause damage or loss of life when near energized power lines. PPL Electric Utilities demonstrates how to be safe around power lines and how to help others too! To schedule a demonstration, contact Doug Haupt by e-mail. Click Here to view the feature (coming soon).

PENNSYLVANIA ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCE 2017 AWARD RECIPIENTS – Don Jacobs

The Pennsylvania Environmental Council pays tribute to those individuals and groups who champion the effort to protect and enjoy our great outdoors. Don Jacobs introduces us to the Thomas P. Shelburne Environmental Leadership Award Winner: Dennis DeMara. We’ll also note the other recipients and tell you how you can attend the Awards Banquet. Click Here to view the Feature (coming soon).

CABOT HOSTS A CLAY SHOOT TO BENEFIT AREA STUDENTS – Jackie Lewandoski

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation hosted their fourth clay shoot in Susquehanna County to raise funds for Lackawanna College’s School of Petroleum and Natural Gas. With a goal of $500,000 in five years, find out how successful the event was. Go along as shooters had fun for a great cause. Students tell us there are other benefits from this event aside from the cash that’s raised. Click Here to view the Feature (coming soon).