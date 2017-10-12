PPL Electric Utilities demonstrates it's Live Line Mobile Demonstration. Learn how to stay safe around power lines. If you would like to schedule this demonstration, please contact Dough Haupt by email.
Power To Save October 2017: Electrical Safety is SHOCKING!
-
Power To Save Special October, 2017
-
Who Turned Out The Lights? Small Explosion, Fire and Power Outages in Wilkes-Barre
-
PPL Growing ‘Community Roots’
-
Power To Save: Making Homes Safer With Sun’s Help
-
Power To Save: Award for Bucknell University Energy Systems
-
-
Power Knocked Out in Parts of Lackawanna, Luzerne Counties
-
Residents in Lackawanna County Assessing Storm Damage
-
Harrison Avenue Bridge Closing Intermittently Through Friday
-
Power To Save: Program Offers Free At-Home Energy Assessments
-
Power To Save October 2017: Making a Blast for Education
-
-
Power To Save October 2017: Environmental Award Winner Dennis DeMara
-
Thieves Posing as Utility Workers Steal from Home
-
Debris Blown off Roof Blamed for Power Outage in Luzerne County