Power To Save October 2017: Electrical Safety is SHOCKING!

Posted 7:58 pm, October 12, 2017

PPL Electric Utilities demonstrates it's Live Line Mobile Demonstration.  Learn how to stay safe around power lines.  If you would like to schedule this demonstration, please contact Dough Haupt by email.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

