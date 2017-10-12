Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Police Searching for Men Who Posed as Pennsylvania American Water Employees

Posted 5:53 pm, October 12, 2017, by , Updated at 05:52PM, October 12, 2017

EDWARDSVILLE — Police are searching for three men who claimed to be employees of Pennsylvania American Water to gain access to a home in Luzerne County under the pretense of checking for contaminated water.

Police say at least two elderly women were home at the time.

One of the women accompanied one of the men into the basement while another man went upstairs and stole money from the bedrooms.

Police say the men were in their early 30’s, wearing black winter hats and had gold-colored badges.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Edwardsville police.

