WILLIAMSPORT — Police say a man threatened to shoot a 12-year-old girl in Williamsport.

Colin Smith, 26, allegedly made several threatening remarks to the girl at her bus stop Wednesday morning, including allegedly saying. “I’ll shoot you.”

Smith was arrested after the girl’s mother called police.

Smith is charged with terroristic threats, stalking, trespass, and disorderly conduct. He is locked up in the Lycoming County Prison on $250,000 bail.