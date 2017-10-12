Pocono Mountain East vs Pocono Mountain West girls soccer

Pocono Mountain East met their rivals from Pocono Mountain West in girls HS Soccer. Taylor Caridi became the schools All-Time leading scorer as East won 4-3.
