Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Pocono Mountain East vs Pocono Mountain West girls soccer

Posted 10:53 pm, October 12, 2017, by

Pocono Mountain East met their rivals from Pocono Mountain West in girls HS Soccer.  Taylor Caridi became the schools All-Time leading scorer as East won 4-3.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s