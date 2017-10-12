Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Orthopedic Surgeon’s License Suspended After Prescription Fraud Charges

Posted 6:49 pm, October 12, 2017, by , Updated at 06:48PM, October 12, 2017

STATE COLLEGE — An orthopedic surgeon from Centre County has been suspended by the PA Board of Medicine following writing prescriptions to a woman who was not a patient of his.

Kenneth Cherry’s suspension comes after facing charges for prescription fraud after Cherry allegedly wrote prescriptions for opioids for a woman he was involved with.

According to officials, Cherry’s suspension will last for a period of 30 months.

Officials say the suspension happened in September and is retroactive to July 2017.

Cherry will be able to resume practicing medicine in January 2020.

