Orthopedic Surgeon’s License Suspended After Prescription Fraud Charges

STATE COLLEGE — An orthopedic surgeon from Centre County has been suspended by the PA Board of Medicine following writing prescriptions to a woman who was not a patient of his.

Kenneth Cherry’s suspension comes after facing charges for prescription fraud after Cherry allegedly wrote prescriptions for opioids for a woman he was involved with.

According to officials, Cherry’s suspension will last for a period of 30 months.

Officials say the suspension happened in September and is retroactive to July 2017.

Cherry will be able to resume practicing medicine in January 2020.