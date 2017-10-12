Open House Showcases Improvements at Carbon County School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGHTON -- A school in Carbon County held an open house Thursday night to debut their newly remodeled interior.

Lehighton Area Middle School welcomed the community to see the improvements and the new auditorium.

The new auditorium was dedicated to Carbon County native and artist, Franz Kline.

Following the dedication, there was also a presentation of the life and art of Kline.

The auditorium also features a replica of a mural done by Kline, that now hangs in the Allentown Art Museum of the Lehigh Valley.