Northwest Area Celebrates Homecoming with Bonfire

SHICKSHINNY — Northwest Area geared up for homecoming with a bonfire on Thursday night in Shickshinny.

Cheerleaders, football players and the school band were there to get the crowd excited.

Northwest Area holds a bonfire each year at this time for the whole community.

Friday night Northwest Area takes on G.A.R. at 7 p.m.