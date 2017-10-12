× Members of Kenyan Tribe Visit Scranton

SCRANTON — Students in Scranton got a lesson from the other side of the world Thursday. Members of an African tribe visited to teach the kids about their culture.

Students from Neil Armstrong Elementary School in Scranton sat at attention, eyes fixed on the bright colors and bright smiles on members of the Maasai tribe from Kenya.

It’s their first trip to the United States. The Maasai are touring schools in northeastern Pennsylvania teaching students about their culture as herdsmen in the Serengeti.

“The reason of us being here, is to reach, also to bring understanding between the two cultures,” said one member of the tribe, known as Joseph.

The Maasai performed traditional songs. The students also performed for their visitors, singing a song in Swahili they’ve been practicing in music class for the past few weeks.

Then, they danced together. The tribe members taught their students about the Maasai signature dance move: jumping.

The kids learned that though they come from different places, there’s still so much they share.

Keeping with the theme of multiculturalism, the Maasai were brought here by the Slovak Heritage Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Young people and people of different cultures coming together to understand one another. [It] shouldn`t make any difference whether they`re from China, or Egypt, or Bratislava. It`s just a good thing,” said Slovak Heritage Society member Michael Stretanski of Kingston.

The members of the Maasai tribe will do a few more performances in our area before heading back home to Africa.