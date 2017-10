× Man Pleads Guilty For His Part in Identity Theft Ring

SCRANTON — A man from Scranton who was part of an identity theft ring has pleaded guilty.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Brian Reyes admitted last year that he was part of a “Ring” that stole identities to file false income tax returns.

Prosecutors claim Reyes used his check-cashing business in Scranton to cash the refund checks.

That ring that took in more than $3 million.