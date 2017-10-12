Man From Berwick Area Murdered in Florida

Posted 6:21 am, October 12, 2017, by , Updated at 06:20AM, October 12, 2017

KISSIMMEE, FL  -- A murder victim in Florida has ties to Columbia and Luzerne Counties.

Police charged Scott Waddell with homicide on Wednesday.

Investigators believe that man shot his long-time friend and roommate Nicholas Corvino at least half a dozen times at the condo they shared near Orlando.

The 30-year-old victim's body was found Tuesday.

Court papers show Waddell had blood on his hands and feet, but couldn't tell police what happened.

According to the Press Enterprise, the victim grew up in the Berwick area and graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School.

