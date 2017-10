Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP -- A man from Pike County was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with a deadly crash back in 2015.

Police charged Stephen Martini of Bushkill with homicide while driving under the influence for the death of Guiliano Joseph, 44.

Joseph was on his way to work when police say he was struck head-on by Martini, who had lost control of his vehicle on River Road in Stroud Township.