Jane Jam Held in Remembrance of Janet “Jane Train” Rains

Posted 9:11 pm, October 12, 2017, by , Updated at 08:16PM, October 12, 2017

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — Friends and family joined together Thursday evening at the Woodlands in Plains Township to remember Janet Rains.

Rains, who was working as the road manager for the band Adrenaline Mob, was on tour with the group in Flordia in July when it was involved in a crash.

Rains passed away due to injuries from the accident on August 23rd.

Folks joined together to celebrate Rains’ life at Jane Jam with live music which included 21 performances on three stages.

Proceeds from the event will go to support Jason McCloe, who was also injured in the July crash, and the new Janet Rains Memorial Music Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship will support children and teens interested in studying music.

