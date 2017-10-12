Inmate Who Murdered Correctional Officer Formally Given Life Sentence
WILKES-BARRE — An inmate convicted of killing a correctional officer in Wayne County has been formally sentenced to life in prison.
Jessie Con-ui was formally sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday morning in federal court in Wilkes-Barre.
Con-ui appeared via a video conference call from Colorado.
A jury convicted Con-ui in June of killing Officer Eric Williams at the federal prison near Waymart in 2013, where Con-ui was already serving a life sentence.
Con-ui’s attack on Williams lasted about 11 minutes and he stabbed the officer about 200 times.
The jury could not decide to give Con-ui the death penalty, so he was automatically sentenced to life without parole.
Eric Williams’ family was not in the courtroom for the sentencing.
2 comments
El Ma
Oh, my. That’ll teach him, won’t it? What a travesty.
mickmars
So about 50k a year to house him Or, a shell for a rifle is about a quarter. You do the math….