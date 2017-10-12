School Closings And Delays

Inmate Who Murdered Correctional Officer Formally Given Life Sentence

Posted 11:46 am, October 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:52AM, October 12, 2017

WILKES-BARRE — An inmate convicted of killing a correctional officer in Wayne County has been formally sentenced to life in prison.

Jessie Con-ui was formally sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday morning in federal court in Wilkes-Barre.

Con-ui appeared via a video conference call from Colorado.

A jury convicted Con-ui in June of killing Officer Eric Williams at the federal prison near Waymart in 2013, where Con-ui was already serving a life sentence.

Con-ui’s attack on Williams lasted about 11 minutes and he stabbed the officer about 200 times.

The jury could not decide to give Con-ui the death penalty, so he was automatically sentenced to life without parole.

Eric Williams’ family was not in the courtroom for the sentencing.

