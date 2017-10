× Family to Receive Settlement After Civil Suit in Susquehanna County

LANESBORO — The family of Wesley Sherwood, who died as a result of injuries sustained when he fell into a rock crushing machine in Susquehanna County, will receive a settlement from the quarry and rock manufacturer.

Sherwood died in 2011 after the accident at B and S Quarries in Lanesboro.

The family is slated to receive $6.5 million from the manufacturer after a settlement was reached in a civil suit.