Deadly Crash in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE -- A crash in Schuylkill County has left one man dead and another person in the hospital on Thursday night.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Route 61 in Pottsville.

Police tell WNEP there were three cars involved in the crash.

One man, an 80-year-old from Pottsville, was killed in the crash while another person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the police chief.

No names have been released in this crash. Police say the crash is still under investigation.