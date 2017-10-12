Coughlin football

Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Posted 6:36 pm, October 12, 2017

Coughlin is a surprising #4 seed in the D2 Class 'AAAA' football playoff picture.  The 4-3 Crusaders have play Williamsport Saturday at home.

