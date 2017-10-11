× Trump in Harrisburg to Talk Taxes

HARRISBURG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — President Donald Trump arrived in Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon to speak to a group of truckers and supporters near Harrisburg.

Quite a few of the people in this crowd are from northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

There were around 1,000 people at this rally, which is a big difference from President Trump’s normal Pennsylvania events. The crowd is made up of truckers, business owners, and supporters.

Trump supporters from our area made the trip.

Those attending the speech stood in line at the Harrisburg International Airport and were taken on buses to a different part of the airport.

Air Force One landed in the late afternoon. President Trump stopped at the Harrisburg International Airport to talk about his tax reform plan. The event is at the Pennsylvania Air National Guard hangar.

“I think his tax plan is really important for middle class, for all of us, for business, for bringing the money back from overseas,” said Jennifer Sloot of Sugarloaf.

“I think we’re all going to be very impressed with what he is going to say today,” said Rochelle Pasquariello.

Pasquariello and Sloot are from Lehighton and Sugarloaf. They are big Trump supporters and are two of the 1,000 people at this rally.

“We used to help out and volunteer for Donald Trump a lot,” Pasquariello said.

President Trump is no stranger to the Harrisburg area. He’s held several rallies here, but this one is different. Instead of the large crowds he’s used to, this is an invitation-only event. There are quite a few people here from our area. Congressman Lou Barletta invited Steve and Jill Todzia of Shamokin.

“Every time we hear of anything involving Trump, we go to Barletta and he’s always there for us,” Jill Todzia said.

Some supporters tell Newswatch 16 they’ve been to every Trump rally in Pennsylvania so they wouldn’t miss this one for the world.

“He’s here and if he’s here, I’m here,” Sloot said.

“Trump is just such an inspiration to so many of us that he really is saving our country,” said Steve Todzia.