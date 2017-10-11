This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Wayne County Archery Hunt

Posted 3:43 pm, October 11, 2017, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Wayne County for an archery hunt with members of Sunrise Farm Rod & Gun Club.  Plus we'll introduce you to a man being honored for his lifelong service to the environment.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

