Talkback 16: Punishing the Parents of Bullies, Tax Hike

Posted 6:56 pm, October 11, 2017, by

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include reaction to a new law that punishes parents if their children bully, tearing down an old railroad bridge, a tax hike proposal in Luzerne County, and a plea for good news.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s