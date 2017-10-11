× Study: Millennials Are Moving to Pottsville

POTTSVILLE — An article published on USAToday.com lists Pottsville as number 10 out of 11 cities where millennials are buying homes.

Kayla Mitman just moved to Pottsville from Allentown about a month ago.

“Everything is in walking distance,” Mitman said. “Everything’s so close. It`s up-and-coming. There`s a lot coming to the area that is really good.”

The article says millennials are moving to Pottsville because it is the home of the Yuengling Brewery and because it is not too far from Harrisburg.

The study was done by a software company called Ellie Mae. It analyzes about a quarter of mortgages across the country. Ellie Mae tracked which cities had the highest percentage of millennials closing mortgages. Newswatch 16 wanted to see if the real estate market in Pottsville noticed this trend.

“We are seeing a bunch of millennials buying in the Pottsville area, but in general they`re our millennials,” Ramus Realty Group Broker Erica Ramus said. “They`re people who are born and raised here or maybe they went away to school and they`re coming back.”

Ramus said about 40 percent of the homes she has sold recently have been to millennials but said those millennials are moving here for a reason, like for a job or to go to school.

“We see people moving here to work at the distribution centers or the hospitals,” Ramus said. “We see people moving here to go to Penn State, but we don’t necessarily see people just pick us out like a target on a map and say, let’s go to Pottsville.”

Ramus said another reason millennials buy in Pottsville is that homes are much cheaper there, the average price of a home she sells is between $90,000-$100,000 much lower than the average cost of a home in the country.