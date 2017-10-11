Safe Trick or Treating in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN -- Kids got an early start to the Halloween celebration in Schuylkill County.

From pirates to princesses, children got to break out their costumes a few weeks early at the Walk in Art Center in Schuylkill Haven.

Parents tell Newswatch 16 this event erases the worry of a Halloween rain out or kids knocking on strangers' doors.

This gathering in Schuylkill County even had a treat for parents. They could buy jewelry and art from vendors who handed out candy to the trick or treaters.