Pink Brew For Breast Cancer

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP Craft beer comes in all sorts of flavors these days… colors too!

One brewery in Wayne County has an extra special beer on tap honoring the brewer’s mother, a breast cancer survivor.

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company officially opened in the past few weeks.

This being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this place has brewed up something pink in hopes of helping to find a cure.

Barb Kuniegel pokes fun at her son C.J. Penzone, the head brewer at Wallenpaupack Brewing Company near Hawley. The two have a special bond. Most mothers and children do but these two have been through an especially hard time before.

“I’ve never met someone stronger, how much she went through and then came back, she’s still out there supporting everybody. She has such a big heart,” said C.J. Penzone.

His mom beat breast cancer nearly a decade ago and has made it her mission to help others battling the disease or any type of illness.

So in true brewer fashion, C.J. began mixing the ingredients for a special beer in his mother’s honor.

“He said, ‘one of my first beers is going to be a pink beer,'” Barb Kuniegel said.

The result is a raspberry wheat beer. Barb put a few finishing touches on the tap handles and it’s ready to be poured and raise awareness in the fight against breast cancer, something this mom has been doing nearly ten years.

“When I was diagnosed, it was helpful for me to help other people like me.”

Now that Wallenpaupack Brewing Company is open full swing, the owners plan to have a charity tap every month raising money for different causes and this month of October, a portion of raspberry wheat pints goes toward Susan G. Komen of NEPA.

“Our mother had breast cancer as did our aunt so breast cancer is very near and dear to our hearts,” said Becky Ryman.

“I’m so happy we’re able to do it, it means a lot both to her and myself,” Penzone said.

The pink beer will be on tap all month at Wallenpaupack Brewing Company.

The owners hope to raise at least $1,000 for the cause.