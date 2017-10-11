Old Forge football on beating Lackawanna Trail

Old Forge used a strong 18 point 4th quarter to defeat Lackawanna Trail, 32-20, to improve to 7-0 on the season. The Blue Devils should be undefeated when they play Dunmore to close out the regular season, but first enjoy that latest comeback win.

