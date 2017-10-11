Mixed Reactions to Boy Scout Announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Starting next year, girls will be allowed to join The Boy Scouts of America.

They'll be allowed into the Cub Scout program and they'll be able to pursue the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

"It just expands the opportunities for these young ladies to get the same great program, the same character values and ethical training that we give to the boys. The girls deserve that as well,” said Mark Barbernitz, a Boy Scout Executive from the Northeast Pennsylvania Council.

Many are happy with the decision.

"I think it would be funner because they do a lot of like stuff with the environment,” said Girl Scout Makayla McAndrew of Scranton.

Some say the more choices for girls, the better.

"I think that's pretty cool because other people can decide what they want to do instead of just like if you're a girl, you have to go to certain things,” said Ava Roberto of Scranton.

"I think that's a good idea because a lot of girls might not just want to go to Girl Scouts. They might want a different option,” said Trista Chickeletti of Scranton.

There is concern that girls will leave Girl Scouts to join the Boy Scouts.

"What happens if the troop just goes? All of these girls might not want to try it in the beginning, but then they might want to because there is no comparison to an eagle scout for a girl scout, so yeah, they might eventually want to try it, might want to give it a shot, might love it and not come back,” said Girl Scout Troop Leader Amy Mitchell of Scranton.

These girls have no plans to leave their Girl Scout troop.

"I would personally stick to Girl Scouts because we could like do things that Boy Scouts could do,” said Madison Mayer of Scranton.

But they like some of the things Boy Scouts offer.

"Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts is sort of the same thing but boys do like more like outdoor things, like they go camping,” said Alexis Lazdowsky of Scranton.

Leaders with The Boy Scouts of America say they decided to allow girls after years of getting requests from girls and their families. They say they also want to help busy families consolidate programs for their children.