Local Scout Leaders Optimistic as Boy Scouts Allow Girls

MOOSIC — The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday its board of directors unanimously agreed to let girls join the Cub Scout program and to forge a path for older girls to pursue and earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

The organization says the decision comes after years of getting requests from families and girls.

BSA said the move is also aimed at helping busy families consolidate programs for their children.

“It just expands the opportunities for these young ladies to get the same great program, the same character values and ethical training that we give to the boys, the girls deserve that as well,” said Mark Barbernitz, Scouting executive.

Boy Scouts of America is no longer limited to just boys.

At the Boy Scouts of America national office Wednesday, a decision was voted on unanimously to allow girls into the Cub Scout program. This movement will allow girls to advance through the program and earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

“It’s an exciting day,” said Barbernitz. “For a while, the Boy Scouts have been looking for ways to serve the entire family. We have a lot of families that want a one-stop solution for their children. We’ve had a lot of interest in young ladies participating in Cub Scouts. They’ve already been doing that with their brothers in many situations. This is a way to really welcome them into the Cub Scout packs.”

This will all go into effect in 2018.