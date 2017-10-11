F.M. Kirby Center Gears up for Halloween Film Series

The F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre is preparing to scare up some fun on its stage later this week.

The performing arts center is hosting a Halloween Film Series this Friday.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event on Wednesday and gave a look at some of the family-friendly activities on tap before Friday’s first showing.

QUICK FACTS: 

  • WHAT: Halloween Film Series
  • WHERE: F.M. Kirby Center – 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre
  • WHEN: Friday, Oct. 13
  • DOORS OPEN: 4:30 p.m.
  • MOVIES/SHOWTIMES/COSTI
    • Descendants 2 [G] 5:30 p.m.  – $3
    • The Shining [R] 8 p.m. – $5
    • The Rocky Horror Picture Show [R] Midnight – $5

To get tickets ahead of time and learn more about other events at this performing arts center in Luzerne County, head here!

Other Halloween themed related events at the F.M. Kirby Center this month include: 

  1. “Evil Dead The Musical” on October 30.
  2. On Halloween, October 31, the F.M. Kirby Center is partnering with the city of Wilkes-Barre and radio station WKRZ. The two are teaming up to host a “trick or treating event” in the facility’s lobby. It’ll include candy, kids activities, and a FREE showing of the movie TROLLS.

