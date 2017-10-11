Dallas football preps

Dallas is a surprising two seed in the District Two 'AAAA' playoffs. The Mountaineers are coming off a 21-20 win over Wallenpaupack, and they need to do the little things, big if they want to beat Wyoming Area on Friday.
