WILKES-BARRE -- A test of flood protection means traffic tie-ups on Wednesday for drivers in Luzerne County.

The Market Street Bridge is expected to be closed for most of the day.

Workers plan to put up the full flood wall on the Kingston side of the bridge to make sure everything is secure in case of emergency.

The wall completes the gap in the levee system.

Drivers will need to use the Pierce Street Bridge or the Cross Valley Expressway to cross the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre.