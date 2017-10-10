Teenage Girl Accused of Stalking Woman in Northumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATSONTOWN -- A teenager is facing charges after police say she stalked an older woman in Northumberland County.

Police say between September 17 and October 9, Angelina Mazzeo, 18, of Watsontown, entered the 30-year-old victim's apartment while she slept, sent her harassing messages on social media, and followed her around. Investigators said she also sent her gifts, took photos of her home, and repeatedly called her and knocked on her door.

Mazzeo is charged with burglary, trespassing, stalking, harassment, and loitering and prowling at nighttime.