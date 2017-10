HAZLETON — Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in the attempted armed robbery of men delivering newspapers in Hazleton last month.

Hazleton police said Roberto Lora-Pena and three other men tried to rob two men delivering newspapers around 3 a.m. on September 15. It happened in the area of 1st Street and Carson Street.

Investigators said one of the robbers was armed with a gun and should be considered dangerous.