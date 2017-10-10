Serious Go-Kart Crash Injures Teen, 4 Year Old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOSTER TOWNSHIP -- A 17-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl are recovering after a serious go-kart crash Monday evening in Luzerne County.

"Just all of a sudden we heard a loud metallic crash and then my husband just went running to see because then we heard the girl screaming and yelling and crying,” said one neighbor.

"I was hoping nothing serious had happened, but when you see a medivac, a helicopter landing, you know it is serious,” said another woman who lives nearby.

State police say a go-kart crashed into a speed limit sign on Sandy Valley Road in Foster Township around 6:30 p.m. Monday. A 17-year-old female driver and her passenger, a 4-year-old girl, were thrown from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a seatbelt or helmet.

"That's pretty crazy, especially since the little girl was there. Kids around here just do a lot of crazy stuff,” said Zack Kalinowski of White Haven.

"That's just ridiculous, no helmets? At that time of the evening? And this road, they speed. They have a tendency to go way past 40 miles an hour, so it's bad,” said Carol Bayer of Foster Township.

There is no word on the girls’ names or conditions.