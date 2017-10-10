Physician Assistant Charged with Stealing Painkillers, Forging Prescriptions

MOSCOW — A man from Lackawanna County is under arrest for stealing prescription drugs while working as a physician assistant.

Investigators with the attorney general’s office say Steven Kravitz, 44, of Moscow, was working for Horizon Medical Corporation. Kravitz allegedly wrote prescriptions using a doctor’s name for drugs for himself.

Police said Kravitz would also steal drugs during visits to patients’ homes.

Authorities are investigating at least 16 incidents between December of 2015 and September 2017 in several parts of Lackawanna County.

