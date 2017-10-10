Old Railroad Bridge Being Demolished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER -- The Coxton railroad bridge between Exeter and Duryea in Luzerne County is finally coming down.

Demolition crews are taking the bridge apart piece by piece.

Crews removed the first span of the old railroad bridge Tuesday morning.

The nearly $800,000 project will take about a month to complete when both sides of the bridge in Exeter and Duryea are down.

Officials we spoke to say the bridge became a bit of a safety concern if the Susquehanna River overflowed. Parts of the deteriorating piers could give way hitting nearby homes and putting neighbors in danger. The project manager for the Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority says the demolition has been years in the making.

"This has been on our radar since the 2011 flood event. It has been in a deteriorated condition and the concern was that its failure may cause potential flooding if it occurred during a high-water event," said project manager Jim Brozena.

The project is being funded by state tax money.