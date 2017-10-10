Community Cracks Down on Bullying – Parents Face Fines, Jail Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonawanda, NY -- A new law in one New York community is getting a lot of attention. The law holds the parent responsible if their child is caught bullying another, ABC News reports.

A small town mom whose son was violently bullied is turning her heartache into hard-hitting action.

Victoria Crago says her son was ruthlessly attacked by an eighth grade classmate right in front of her.

Crago set up a Facebook Page, calling out pervasive bullying in her town. The incident with her son sparking outrage and prompting local lawmakers to pass a sweeping anti-bullying law that puts pressure squarely on parents.

"The judge could give a fine of up to $250 and or 15 days in jail, but in reality what we're looking for is to engage the parents in the process and try and work on a solution," says Luke Brown.

It's a steep penalty - some say goes too far?

One mom commenting on the Facebook Page, "You can't make parents parent their kid."

The new law is modeled after a similar push to hold parents accountable in Wisconsin.

According to stopbullying.gov, 28% of students from 6th to 12th grade say they've been bullied. Bullying most common in middle school.

For Crago, the new laws send a clear and critical message: parents will pay the price for their kids bad behavior.

"I met a mother whose son took his life and that is something that can not be happening," says Crago.