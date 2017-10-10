Lakeland hosted Mountain View in a Lackawanna League boys soccer match. Eagles soared to a 7-3 win.
Mountain View vs Lakeland boys HS Soccer
-
Lakeland Boys Soccer Beats Holy Redeemer 8-5 in Kotula Title
-
Valley View vs Abington Heights boys soccer
-
Lackawanna League soccer preview
-
Super 16 Sports Final, Week 8 – 2017
-
Wallenpaupack Girls Soccer Team Opens Season With Kotula Title
-
-
SUPER 16 Sports Final Week #7 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2017
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
High School Football Schedule for 10-29-2017
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #4 2017
-
Wyoming Seminary vs Lake-Lehman boys soccer
-
“Hooked On Scouting:” Boy Scouts of America Launches New Recruiting Campaign