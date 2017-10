Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Property owners in Luzerne County should brace for a tax hike.

County Manager David Pedri unveiled his proposed 2018 budget Tuesday night which calls for a 2 percent increase in property taxes.

The increase amounts to about $12 more per year for a property assessed at $100,000.

Pedri says the hike is needed to cover increases in health care and pensions for county employees.

Luzerne County council has until mid-December to approve a final budget.