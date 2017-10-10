Luzerne County Man Killed in Backhoe Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FANNETT TOWNSHIP -- A terrible wreck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Franklin County took the life of a road worker from Luzerne County.

State police said Robert Marchetti, 63, of Drums was thrown from his backhoe and later died.

Video shot by Fox 43 near Harrisburg showed the aftermath of Tuesday morning’s early wreck just outside of Shippensburg.

State police investigators said Marchetti was hit by a Volkswagen driving in the eastbound lanes. The driver of the car and his passenger were flown to nearby hospitals for their injuries.

Turnpike officials said Marchetti was working for the contractor Pennsy Supply out of the Pittston area at the time of the incident.

There’s no word on the current condition of the two people in the Volkswagen who were injured in the crash.