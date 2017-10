Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- One of two men charged with the murder of a popular DJ in Wilkes-Barre was brought back to our area Tuesday afternoon.

Roberto Battle was arrested in New York City in May. He was arraigned on Tuesday in Luzerne County for the homicide.

Battle and another man are accused in the shooting death of Michael Onley, also known as DJ Mo, as he left a bar in Wilkes-Barre back in 2013.