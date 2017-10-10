District Two Girls Tennis

Hazleton Area edged North Pocono 3-2 to advance to Monday's D2 'AAA' Finals.  The Lady Cougars will meet the #3 from Abington Heights who eliminated Williamsport 4-1.  Scranton Prep defeated Holy Redeemer 3-0 for the 'AA' Championship.

